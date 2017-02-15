More nominations for Zach Williams

Zach Williams just keeps on rockin’.

The southern rock turned Christian artist from Jonesboro has picked up two more honors for his breakout single, “Chain Breaker.”

Wednesday, Williams was honored with two nominations for the K-LOVE Fan Awards. “Chain Breaker” is nominated for “Breakout Single of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

These nominations come on the heels of his recent Grammy nomination for “Chain Breaker.” The song, his first on the Provident Records label, has spent 15 weeks at number one on the Christian radio charts. The previous record for a premier single hitting number one was three weeks. It is produced and co-written by Jonathan Smith of Jonesboro.

It doesn’t appear Williams will be a one-hit wonder. The full-length album, titled “Chain Breaker” is up to number 11 on Billboard’s America/Folk album charts and number eight on the Billboard Christian charts. So far, "Chain Breaker" has been downloaded over 120,000 times.

His next single should be released on the radio this spring.

The K-LOVE Fan Awards are in Nashville on May 26-28.

