Powerball mania strikes the area

Region 8 residents flooded to get their Powerball tickets on Wednesday.

Employees at local gas stations said they have been busy as hopefuls filed into the stations to buy their tickets.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $310 million.

A Jonesboro resident, Ben McDaniel, said he is a regular player of Powerball.

“I buy these once a week,” McDaniel said. “I never win, but I always buy one. Maybe, I’ll get lucky on of these days.”

McDaniel said buying tickets are fun.

