Students collecting candy for troops

Caruthersville Elementary School is collecting candy to send to the troops.

The school is participating in Operation Shoebox, which is a non-profit organization that provides hands-on support for the troops that are deployed and returning home.

The school is collecting individually wrapped candy. A post on the school Facebook page said that heat-resistant candy is best especially for the warm season.

The collection run through Feb. 17.

