New rules for mail into CCDC

The Craighead County Detention Center will no longer accept envelopes mailed to inmates in April.

The sheriff’s department Facebook page made the announcement.

The ban will go into effect April 3.

The post said that postcards will be the only form of personal mail accepted.

Sheriff Marty Boyd said they are making the change to help protect contraband from coming into the jail.

Legal mail will still be allowed only it has the law firm’s letterhead on the envelope.

