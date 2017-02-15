Steele police arrest man after fight call

A man was in custody Wednesday when he reportedly ran from authorities, who were investigating a fight call.

According to a post on the Steele Police Department Facebook page, officers went to the Dreamers Bar Sunday after getting the call about the fight. Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said officers saw the man running away.

"Officers pursued the man and ordered the man to stop running, but the man continued to run from officers. During the chase, officers deployed a taser and subsequently arrested the 44-year-old man who is from Steele," Stanfield said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assaults and resisting arrest by fleeing.

