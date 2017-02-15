New well in Harrisburg being prepared

A $700,000 well in the eastern side of Harrisburg will help supply water more efficiently and help with meeting needs, the town's mayor told Region 8 News Wednesday.

Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills said the city only has one well but that a one-cent sales tax approved by voters last year will give the city enough funding to complete the project.

If the current well goes out, the city would have to be under a boil order or face other issues. Mills said the second well, which would be built 1,300 feet below ground, would alleviate worries.

"This is something that is desperately needed. Our current well is 20 years old so this is something that is needed and I think the citizens trust us and I want them too," Mills said.

The well is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

