Harrisburg hopes joining new coalition will bring jobs

Poinsett County is now part of the Economic Development Coalition of Northeast Arkansas.

The Poinsett County Quorum Court passed a resolution Monday to join the coalition.

Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills said they were a part of the Crossroads Coalition based in Wynne, but switched to the Economic Development Coalition of Northeast Arkansas because of their proximity to Jonesboro.

Mills believes being part of the new coalition can better help them focus on issues that are more beneficial to Harrisburg and Northeast Arkansas.

“We need to be a member of that group of people to have our input into that and help where we can because those folks, the business the industry that is brought here, some of those folks are going to live in this area,” Mills said.

Mills hopes being part of the Economic Development Coalition of Northeast Arkansas will increase the population of their city as well as attract new businesses.

