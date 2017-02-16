Church members talk about murder

The friends of an elderly Cross County woman who was murdered in June 2010 said the loss of the woman known as "Ms. Lil" was still tough to deal with.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Lillian Wilson was murdered inside a Methodist Church in the small town of Hamlin, west of Wynne.

Wilson, who was 80, had gone to the church that morning to pick up supplies for tornado victims but was instead beaten to death by Rene Patrick Bourassa, authorities said at the time.

Reverend Dixon Platt, who was the pastor at the church at the time, told KARK that Wilson did not show up at another church where they were scheduled to worship.

Platt then went to the Hamlin church, where he found Wilson.

"I noticed Lil wasn't there and Lil never missed," Platt said. "I saw actually just two legs and white pants. The pew had been pulled over on top of her."

Bourassa was arrested several days later in Seattle and was sentenced to life without parole for capital murder in Wilson's death.

