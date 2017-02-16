High School Basketball Scores: 2/15/17

High school basketball scores from around Region 8 for February 15, 2017.
District Tournaments:
4A-3 (Pocahontas)
Westside 59, Trumann 40 (Boys)
Cave City 48, Harrisburg 39 (Girls)
Cave City 32, Brookland 22 (Boys)
Pocahontas 64, Highland 30 (Girls)
