High School Basketball Scores: 2/15/17

High school basketball scores from around Region 8 for February 15, 2017.

District Tournaments:

4A-3 (Pocahontas)

Westside 59, Trumann 40 (Boys)

Cave City 48, Harrisburg 39 (Girls)

Cave City 32, Brookland 22 (Boys)

 Pocahontas 64, Highland 30 (Girls)

