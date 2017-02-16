Lady Eagles Softball Swept on Road

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Scores:

Williams Baptist College 0 vs. Ouachita Baptist University 4

Williams Baptist College 3 vs. Ouachita Baptist University 4

Records: WBC (0-2) vs. OBU (5-1)

Location: Arkadelphia, Ark.

_____________

Opening Series:

The Williams Baptist College softball team opened its season on Wednesday afternoon against NCAA division II opponent Ouachita Baptist University. The fifth ranked Lady Eagles traveled to Arkadelphia for an afternoon doubleheader against the Tigers. OBU swept WBC, winning game one 4-0 and the second game 4-3.

It looked as if the two teams were going to split the series, as game two went into the sixth inning with Williams holding a 3-1 lead. However, Ouachita scored two runs in the sixth and won on a walk-off double in the seventh.

The Lady Eagles built the lead courtesy of Haley Hambrick’s bases-loaded single, which scored two runs (Karoline Thomas and Ashley Lyons). This gave WBC a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Williams managed to extend the lead when pitcher Laura Helmich hit her first career home run.

However, an error in the sixth proved costly, as it allowed OBU to tie the game, before the walk-off hit in the seventh.

Laura Helmich finished her first career game from the circle allowing four runs (three earned), on seven hits and two strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 from the plate with the home run.

Haley Hambrick finished the game 2-for-2 with those two runs batted in. Ashley Lyons went 3-for-4 and Karoline Thomas went 2-for-3 from the plate in the losing effort.

Game one was a pitchers’ duel until the fifth inning. After neither team scored for the first three innings, OBU scored on a single in the fourth and took a 1-0 lead into the fifth. After getting two runners on, Natalie Jackson hit a 3-run home run. The four runs were all OBU needed as

WBC’s bats were cold in their first game of the season. The team managed four hits in game one. Collecting one hit apiece were Jessica Dobbins, Alex Travis, Brooke Mason, and Ashley Lyons.

Rylee Rogers threw 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, while striking out four. Cat Totty came in, in relief and allowed no runs on one hit in 1.2 innings pitched. She struck out one batter.

__________

Up Next:

The fifth ranked Lady Eagles will look to rebound this weekend as they play in the CBC Meltdown Tournament in Conway, Ark. They will play stiff competition in day one (Feb. 17), as they play University of St. Mary at 1:30 p.m., and the top ranked Oklahoma City University at 5:30 p.m. On day two (Feb. 18), they face Baker University at 11 a.m., and Ottawa University at 1 p.m.