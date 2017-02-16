Two Red Wolves Earn SBC Track & Field Weekly Honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (2/15/17) – The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday Jaylen Bacon is this week’s Male Track Athlete of the Week and Cristian Ravar Ladislau is the Male Field Athlete of the Week after their performances last weekend.

Bacon won star-studded 60-meter dash at Don Kirby Elite with time of 6.59 seconds (6.61 for altitude), the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season. The school record time moves him to a tie atop the Sun Belt list and ranks as the fourth-fastest time in the U.S. this year according to USA Track and Field. He also ran in the 200-meter dash nearly breaking his own school record in that event with a time of 21.24 seconds, placing third overall, second among collegiate athletes.

Ravar Ladislau earned a fourth place finish in the weight throw at the Don Kirby Elite with a weight throw of 20.09m (65-11.00). His throw is the third best in program history and he continues to lead the Sun Belt performance list while moving up to 44th nationally.

The A-State track and field teams are gearing up for the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships that begin Monday (Feb. 20) in Birmingham, Ala.