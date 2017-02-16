Harding Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 2 in First Central Region Ranking

SEARCY - The Harding women's basketball team was ranked second in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings released on Wednesday.

Harding has posted a 20-3 record during the regular season. Twenty-one of those games are considered regional games according to the NCAA.

Eight teams will make the NCAA Central Region Tournament held March 10, 11 and 13. Three automatic bids will be awarded to the three conference tournament champions (Great American, MIAA and Northern Sun) and five teams will receive at-large berths based on the rankings.

Wednesday's rankings is first of three rankings announced before the selection show at 10 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 5 via web stream on NCAA.com.



Harding, who had four Great American Conference games left, will host Henderson State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.