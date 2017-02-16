Family to buy NEA Speedway - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family to buy NEA Speedway

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

The NEA Speedway in Harrisburg will have new owners.

In July 2016, Region 8 News reported the race track facility closed due to financial conditions.

In a post on Facebook, the former owners of the NEA Speedway said Paul Tribble and his family bought the track.

The post said the deal would close in the next few days.

“The Tribble Family is no stranger to racing in Northeast Arkansas,” the former owners said on Facebook.

The owners said the name may change but “the legacy of super close, super fast racing on a super dry-slick track will carry on.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

