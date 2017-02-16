Sheriff: Man pepper sprayed after resisting arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Missouri man faces several charges after resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery states 21-year-old Joseph Alexander Waugh of Caulfield was arrested after 1 a.m. Thursday.

A deputy observed a silver sedan driving south on Buford Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle after witnessing a traffic violation.

The driver, Waugh, reportedly told the deputy he did not have a driver's license and gave the officer a false name.

Once the deputy learned it was Waugh it was found the man had an active felony warrant out of Baxter County for revocation of suspended sentence.

According to the sheriff, Waugh resisted after finding out he was going to be arrested. He was pepper sprayed and Waugh was taken into custody.

Waugh was found with brass knuckles after he was searched.

Drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and syringes, was found after searching the sedan as well as a mobile hand-held computer belonging to Walmart.

Waugh faces the following charges:

  • Revocation bench warrant – felony
  • Criminal use of prohibited weapon - felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia – felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest – misdemeanor
  • Obstructing governmental operations – misdemeanor
  • Driving while license suspended – misdemeanor
  • No liability insurance – misdemeanor
  • Failure to register vehicle – misdemeanor 
  • Theft by receiving – misdemeanor
  • Failure to transfer vehicle license – misdemeanor

Waugh is in jail without bond on the revocation warrant.

He will be in court on Feb. 23.

