Sheriff: Man pepper sprayed after resisting arrest

A Missouri man faces several charges after resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery states 21-year-old Joseph Alexander Waugh of Caulfield was arrested after 1 a.m. Thursday.

A deputy observed a silver sedan driving south on Buford Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle after witnessing a traffic violation.

The driver, Waugh, reportedly told the deputy he did not have a driver's license and gave the officer a false name.

Once the deputy learned it was Waugh it was found the man had an active felony warrant out of Baxter County for revocation of suspended sentence.

According to the sheriff, Waugh resisted after finding out he was going to be arrested. He was pepper sprayed and Waugh was taken into custody.

Waugh was found with brass knuckles after he was searched.

Drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and syringes, was found after searching the sedan as well as a mobile hand-held computer belonging to Walmart.

Waugh faces the following charges:

Revocation bench warrant – felony

Criminal use of prohibited weapon - felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia – felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor

Resisting arrest – misdemeanor

Obstructing governmental operations – misdemeanor

Driving while license suspended – misdemeanor

No liability insurance – misdemeanor

Failure to register vehicle – misdemeanor

Theft by receiving – misdemeanor

Failure to transfer vehicle license – misdemeanor

Waugh is in jail without bond on the revocation warrant.

He will be in court on Feb. 23.

