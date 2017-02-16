Bid approved for freeway off-ramp improvements across AR

A bid is approved to try to make freeway off-ramps safer to reduce wrong-way crashes, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

A Thursday news release states the Arkansas State Highway Commission approved the bid to make improvements to 351 freeway off-ramps throughout the state.

AHTD states those improvements include sign replacements, lowered signs, and ramp delineations.

Ewing Signal Construction, LLC of Nixa, MO will be contracted to do the work for $3,098,847.80.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks and is expected to be completed later this year.

See the documents below to find out where the improvements will happen.

