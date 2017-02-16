City adds golf cart ordinance, enforces ATV law on highways

A city has approved an ordinance concerning golf carts while also voting to enforce a state law concerning all-terrain vehicles.

The City of Tuckerman made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The city council, according to the post, unanimously passed the ordinance specifically concerning golf carts.

It allows the carts to be used on city streets but not U.S. or Arkansas highways, with the exception of crossing them.

The ordinance also states the carts may be operated by any person at least 16 years old with valid state identification.

See the entire ordinance here:

The city council also unanimously voted to begin enforcing Arkansas law concerning ATV use on public streets and highways.

See the complete law here:

