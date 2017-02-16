Despite losing jackpot, several still won Powerball

No one won Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. But, someone who bought a ticket in Searcy is still a big winner.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million ticket was sold in the White County town. The lottery did not specify where the ticket was purchased.

Another ticket worth 6-figures was also sold in Mountain Home, according to the ASL.

Because no one matched all the numbers, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbs to $349 million.

Million-dollar Powerball winning tickets were sold in the following locations:

Lonoke

Bella Vista

Searcy

Six-figure Powerball winners were sold in:

Alma

Conway

Mountain Home

Springdale

Hot Springs

Greenwood

