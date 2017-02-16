Despite losing jackpot, several still won Powerball - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Despite losing jackpot, several still won Powerball

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

No one won Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. But, someone who bought a ticket in Searcy is still a big winner.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million ticket was sold in the White County town. The lottery did not specify where the ticket was purchased.

Another ticket worth 6-figures was also sold in Mountain Home, according to the ASL.

Because no one matched all the numbers, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbs to $349 million.

Million-dollar Powerball winning tickets were sold in the following locations:

  • Lonoke
  • Bella Vista
  • Searcy

Six-figure Powerball winners were sold in:

  • Alma
  • Conway
  • Mountain Home
  • Springdale
  • Hot Springs
  • Greenwood

