Doctor's license suspended, accused of over prescribing painkillers

The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Blytheville doctor’s license to practice medicine after they said he prescribed an “excessive amount" of drugs to his patients.

The board issued the emergency order of suspension on Wednesday charging David Arthur Diffine, MD, with violation of the Medical Practices Act.

The order said Diffine prescribed an excessive amount of controlled substances to five patients and failed to keep proper records for monitoring their conditions.

The board also stated he resorted to “fraud, misrepresentation or deception in applying for or securing a license to practice medicine in the State of Arkansas.”

In 2011, Diffine entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Missouri Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (BNDD) following allegations he moved his practice from one location in Kennett to another without notifying or updating his registration with the BNDD.

According to the agreement, the BNDD would not prosecute him for 36 months provided he complied with certain requirements, including not practicing medicine in the state of Missouri.

However, the Arkansas board said when asked if his license had ever been challenged or revoked, Diffine answered in the negative.

A disciplinary hearing is set for April 7 in Little Rock at which time Diffine will be able to “examine all of the evidence, cross-examine witnesses, and offer evidence and witnesses on his own behalf,” the order stated.

Here is the complete Emergency Order of Suspension and Notice of Hearing from the Arkansas State Medical Board:

According to his Facebook page, Diffine had offices in Bono and Paragould, as well as Blytheville.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android