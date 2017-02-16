Police arrest man for causing scene at funeral, twice in same day

Time in jail apparently didn’t deter a man from causing a scene at a funeral twice in the same day.

Police arrested 27-year-old Marcus Jay Evans on Wednesday morning for “causing problems” at Woodard Funeral Home, 216 East St.

According to Officer Joshua Beasley, JPD had received “several calls” that day about Evans being upset about a family member getting married.

While the family was holding a funeral Wednesday morning, Evans began threatening the family, saying it would not happen, the initial incident report said.

Beasley said Evans stood in front of the funeral home and started yelling at his family, using a great deal of profanity.

Beasley arrested Evans and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center on a disorderly conduct charge. Beasley cited Evans and gave him a Feb. 22 court date.

“Evans immediately bonded out and went back to the funeral home,” Beasley reported. “The funeral home called me back and stated he was there causing trouble again.”

Beasley radioed other officers, but Evans had left the business by the time they arrived.

