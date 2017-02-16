Sheriff's department in need of new units

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to receive grant funding for some new vehicles.

The department needs to replace several older units and applied for USDA grants.

“We’ve got about five units right now that are getting close to about $200,000 miles on them,” said Sheriff Terry Miller. “Our yearly expense and upkeep is getting to the point that we’re needing to replace those units with newer model vehicles, lower mileage and things of that nature.”

Miller said the department is hoping to get about $60,000 in grant money to replace two of the units.

“With the vehicle types that we use it’s going to take that much just to purchase the vehicles,” he said. “Then you’re talking another $5,000 to $6,000 to install equipment on the vehicles.”

Miller says the new units will be especially useful with summer on its way.

“There’s more patrol, more runs, and stuff of that nature, people are getting out more in the summer time,” he said. “It puts a little more pressure on us to be out there on county roads, and protecting people’s property.”

Miller says once they receive the new units it will take about 3 weeks to get them up and running.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android