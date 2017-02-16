A Better Region 8: Stay home if you're sick!

We’ve all seen the public service announcements about the importance of staying in school. But, like everything in life, there is ALWAYS an exception to the rule.

Case in point: recently when my wife took our son to the doctor, the place was packed.

Everyone, from the patients to the staff, doctors and nurses, wore masks.

Another thing my wife, who is a lifelong educator, noticed: they were sending school-aged children home in droves.

That makes sense.

But, for the life of me, I can’t figure out why some parents will send their children to school with fevers, infections and nasty viruses.

Lately, Region 8 News has done several stories about schools in our area that have closed because so many kids are sick with the mumps, flu, strep throat and myriad other highly-contagious nastiness.

Then those infected students go home and infect their families, just like ours did.

The end result is an outbreak that wreaks havoc not only on the schools, but businesses and families.

One thing that would help: keep your kids home when they are sick. That’s why they build in sick days.

Many schools require a doctor’s note to return to school. This may seem like a practice that would hold people accountable for attendance; but, to me, it makes someone who is sick go to the doctor.

Doing the right thing by keeping your kids home helps them get better. It also keeps others from getting sick and makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android