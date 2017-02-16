Bill providing maternity leave for state employees becomes law

A bill that will provide maternity leave to state employees will help state government as well as mothers at an important time, supporters of the bill said Thursday at a bill signing ceremony.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 125 during the ceremony at the Capitol. The law will give state agency employees up to four weeks of paid maternity leave from a single catastrophic leave bank for all state agencies.

The hours for the bank are donated by state employees, with Hutchinson saying that the law will meet two key goals.

"This is important for state government and our retention of employees, but also to make sure that we show the respect to those mothers that are trying to balance their workforce obligation, but also with the early days of childhood," Hutchinson said, noting the change would not cost any additional taxpayer money.

According to the law, the leave can be used within the first 12 weeks after a birth or adoption of a child; and the employee must work for the state of Arkansas for at least one year before being eligible.

