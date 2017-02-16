Teachers get a pie in the face

Students at one Region 8 school left their classrooms Thursday afternoon to throw a pie in a teacher's face!

1st through 6th graders at the International Studies Magnet School were rewarded for raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Parent volunteer Marya Langford said the students were very excited.

“They have been bringing in money,” Langford said. “Emptying piggy banks, asking grandma and grandpa for money. Anything they can do to get enough money. Our students have been a part of this at International Studies for many years. All they’ve gathered is actually a week’s culmination of money. It’s one week that they all band together and bring in money.”

Nine brave teachers stepped up to let the children who raised the most money throw a pie in their face.

Despite all the fun they had, Langford said the kids learned some valuable lessons from this experience.

“Being a parent in this school,” Langford said. “I see kids open their hearts. I see acceptance and diversity and teamwork. Which really plays into their accepting that other people have illnesses. There’s diversity.”

5th grade student Ana Sofia Bels said she was thrilled to help.

“I thought it was really great that we were supporting such a wonderful cause,” Bels said. “I’m really happy we get to do that and be a part of it.”

5th grade student Ella Scott said it meant something to her to get to help.

“I think it’s really important,” Scott said. “Because if I was in that kind of position I would really want someone to help me with that kind of thing. I think it’s really interesting that we get to do that and participate.”

Langford knows first-hand what lessons kids are taught by helping raise money.

She has seven children who are all a part of it.

“You take away such a sense of pride,” Langford said. “And such a sense of caring. Whether you throw a pie or not, you get to enjoy that moment with your friends. We’ve had wish kids in the past and some of the children didn’t know who they were. They were in a special room. They knew they were different and didn’t really see them. Now, those kids are walking through the halls, and they’re getting high fives. And they are popular, and they are loved. It brings a unity. It brings a complete unity.”

Bels said helping others makes you feel better about yourself.

“Whenever you provide for kids who aren’t as fortunate as you,” Bels said. “It really makes you feel a lot better about yourself. And it just makes everything... you feel so happy afterwards.”

“I completely agree with what she said,” Scott said. “I think it’s a great thing to support and help meet the needs of those children.”

Around 475 students participated in raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

They plan to reveal their total on Friday during the Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon.

