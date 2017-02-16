Poll: Support for concealed carry on college campuses, but questions remain

A poll released Thursday showed that Arkansas voters largely support allowing faculty and staff to carry guns on a college campus while being split on whether or not university officials should make the decision on a local level.

According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the poll from Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College noted 61% of those polled supported concealed carry by staff on college campuses. But 40% were in favor and 38% against, with 22% undecided on whether or not to allow a board of trustees to make the decision.

A bill from Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, House Bill 1249, would require each of the state's public colleges and universities to allow staff and faculty to carry concealed weapons on campus, Talk Business & Politics reported.

An amended version of the bill was approved Thursday in the state Senate, sending the bill back to the state House.

