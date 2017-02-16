Pocahontas comes in under budget for 2016

According to Mayor Kary Story, Pocahontas had a good fiscal year and was under budget for the year of 2016.

Story attributes the town being under budget to businesses building in town and creating more revenue.

He says because of this, they will not have to raise taxes this year.

Story added that he is hopeful that he can avoid raising taxes for the remainder of his time in office.

He says he hopes more businesses will continue moving into Pocahontas to increase the town’s growth.

Many residents in town have said they can recall a time when businesses were not willing to build in town and many people wanting to relocate.

“I think this shows that we’re headed in the right direction,“ Julie Courtney, a Pocahontas resident, said. “There’s a lot more opportunities here to live in a hometown.“

Courtney said she feels the town has more promise now and many people are excited about the growth.

“People are excited about having the opportunity to get a job,” she said.

Many in town say they are glad to see town needs being met when new businesses move in.

“We are a small community, but any industry that's here is such a benefit for everyone here because that's less travel time, less gas, it puts more money in your pocket."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android