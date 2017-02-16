Former Jackson County Sheriff dies

Former Jackson County Sheriff Jim Bishop was remembered Thursday as a man who served his county and state.

According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Bishop has passed away.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that (Ret.) Jackson County Sheriff, Jim Bishop, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Bishop family and friends, " the post noted. "Sheriff Bishop served as Jackson County Sheriff from 1995-2004 and has played many other roles throughout the State of Arkansas and his hometown. Sheriff Bishop will be greatly missed! RIP Sheriff Bishop 'Ole Bud'."

