Accident reroutes traffic in downtown Jonesboro

A crash in downtown Jonesboro rerouted traffic for a time Thursday night.

According to Jonesboro police, a car hit a power pole on Union Street near the corner of Burke and Huntington avenues.

The crash caused a power line to fall which caused the traffic to be rerouted for about 45 minutes.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

