Two in court after breaking into shop twice

Two men who were arrested by the Cross County Sheriff's Office faced a judge Thursday morning after being involved in two separate break-in cases.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Christopher Tyler Davis, 20, of Wynne and Kyle Farmer, 20, of Wynne face felony charges for breaking into Wilbur Taylor Machine Shop.

The first break-in took place in Dec. 2016 when Davis and Farmer stole several vehicle parts.

Those parts were recovered and both were charged with commercial burglary, theft of property, and criminal trespassing. Both were given a bond of $25,000.

The second break-in occurred on Feb. 6. Davis and Farmer stole rims and tires from a vehicle in the shop before setting the shop on fire.

For that break-in, the two were charged with arson, commercial burglary, theft of property, and criminal trespassing. Each were given a bond of $100,000 for the second break-in.

The investigation continues on the second burglary. The property has yet to be recovered.

The charges were transferred to the Cross County Circuit Court. Their next court date is scheduled for April 3.

