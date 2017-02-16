Bill would exempt students from P. E.

A bill that would allow students to substitute activities like AAU Basketball, karate, and marching band for physical education classes is working its way through the legislature.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Rep. Charlotte Douglas, R-Alma, filed House Bill 1456 earlier this month.

Douglas told the television station that activities outside of school hours should be considered as well.

"If we have a junior Olympic swimmer that's swimming two or three hours every afternoon, she/he needs to get that P.E. credit, if we can work that out," Douglas said.

The bill, which has been sent to the House Education Committee, would also create exemptions for students whose health or religious beliefs would preclude them from taking a physical education class.

