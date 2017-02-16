Former city employee to appeal termination to council

A former employee with the City of Jonesboro plans to appeal his termination to the city council Tuesday.

Erick Woodruff was terminated from his position as Director of Information Services on Jan. 9. On Jan. 25, Woodruff met with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin to appeal his termination.

A few days later, Perrin announced that he upheld his decision to fire Woodruff. He did, however, offer him the right to further appeal his termination to the city council.

The reasoning behind Woodruff's termination has not yet been released, due to the ongoing appeals process.

The city council meeting starts Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers.

