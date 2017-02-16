GCSO rescues dog left in home after owner's arrest

A Paragould woman was arrested on Feb. 7 for an active felony warrant out of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the 700-block of N. 4th Street around 7:50 p.m. Feb. 7 after Kathy Wood, who would later be arrested, said she believed her landlord was breaking into her house.

Wood could not tell the officer if anything had been taken.

However, the officer was notified that she had an active warrant through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

She was arrested and taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

A concerned neighbor became concerned about a dog that was in the home unattended.

It is unknown if the dog had food or water, but Cpl. Taylor Beckett, the officer who arrested Woods, said she claimed to have made arrangements for the dog to be taken care of while she was in jail.

On Feb. 16, the dog was rescued by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said he is pleased that residents are looking out for each other.

“I just like to thank the neighbors that called and brought this to our attention,” Carter said. “A lot of people would not have don't it, but that did. They were very concerned.”

Carter said seeing the dog alive when he opened the door brought him joy.

The dog is now in the care of Paragould Animal Control until Woods is released from jail.

