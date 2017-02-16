Several car seats donated to DCFS

One Region 8 non-profit organization is still collecting car and booster seats for donations.

Pay It Forward Paragould said they will be taking donations for the Department of Children and Family Services in Greene and Craighead counties.

Becky Hatosy offered her business, PostNet, as a designated drop-off spot, and said because of the under-financed position the foster care system is in, simple drives can make a big difference.

"People need to realize that we have so many kids in foster care and they need help in so many ways," Hatosy said. "This is just one way that anyone can help."

Hatosy added that if anyone has any car or booster seat they wish to donate, they can contact any member of Pay It Forward Paragould, or can give PostNet a call at (870) 619-4780.

Penny Gray with Pay it Forward Paragould were able to deliver 12 new car seat to DCFS bring the total number of car and booster seats donated to the agency to 20.

