Council committee set to discuss pot-belly pig amendment again

A Jonesboro city council committee is set to discuss whether certain swine should be allowed as pets in city limits, again.

The issue started making headlines in 2016 when a Jonesboro woman was cited for owning two pot-bellied pigs.

Her pigs, Fern and Wilbur, are not allowed in city limits, according to an ordinance with the City of Jonesboro.

In fact, the ordinance states that it is illegal to own any kind of swine within city limits.

The woman argued before the city council last fall that her pigs are pets and that the ordinance was meant to keep people from raising "breeder and feeder" pigs in town. At the time, she proposed amending current law to allow for pot-bellied pigs, but the council voted against it.

The issue was set to go back before the council committee in January, but it was tabled.

The Public Safety Council Committee will discuss the proposed amendment at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers.

