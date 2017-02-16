Race for the Cure training begins

A meeting was held Thursday night for people interested in making history as well as participating in a worthwhile cause.

The meeting, which was held at The Basement in Jonesboro, was part of the preparations for the Race for the Cure in Jonesboro on May 6. Potential team captains had the opportunity to get information on how to recruit team members as well as learning about healthy competitions.

Amy Treadway with Susan G. Koman Arkansas said the meeting was a way for captains to be organized a prepared for recruitment, fundraising, and building team spirit.

"We are so thrilled, and the enthusiasm that we are seeing from your community is over the top," Treadway said. "We know it is going to be a huge success and we want everyone to be a part of that."

The race, which benefits breast cancer research, is set to begin at Centennial Bank Stadium.

