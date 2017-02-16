Senate bill seeks to collect online sales tax

A central Arkansas business owner said the business climate has changed immensely in the last three decades due to the click of a mouse.

"The Internet has changed things," Cyndi McElmurry told Little Rock television station KARK.

A Senate bill, SB140, would seek to require online sellers that make a gross of $100,000 or process at least 200 internet transactions to collect sales tax.

McElmurry, who is the chair of the Arkansas Homefurnishings Association, said the group is supporting the bill. State finance officials have said the financial impact from sales tax collections is not known, but McElmurry said one business owner in central Arkansas collected about $4 million from online sales last year.

