Deputy on leave after being injured in chase

A Craighead County man was being held in jail Thursday after he reportedly ran from officers during a traffic stop.

An incident report from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Dustin Norwood was patrolling near the Craighead/Jackson County line on Highway 67 around 1:30 a.m. when a blue Chevrolet Malibu passed him. The car did not appear to have a license plate.

Deputy Norwood caught up with the car, which did have a license plate but the tag lights were not working.

Norwood pulled the car over. He noticed the driver of the car was “fidgety” and was moving his jaw like he was chewing on his tongue. Norwood said that because of his training, he noticed that as the characteristics of a meth user.

The driver, Jeffery Madden, 49, of Hoxie told Norwood that he did not have a driver’s license because it was revoked.

Norwood patted Madden down for safety reasons. During the pat-down, Norwood felt an object in Madden's groin area. When Norwood tried to put him in wrist restraints, Madden pulled away and fought.

Norwood and Madden fell to the ground. Norwood landed on his knees, left elbow, and shoulder, causing pain in his back.

Madden fled on foot. Norwood was able to get up and chased Madden into the middle of Highway 67.

Norwood tased Madden during the pursuit which was unsuccessful. He tased him again, at which time Madden fell across the wire barrier separating the north and southbound traffic along the highway.

Madden rolled around on the ground to knock off the wires from the taser. He got back up and ran across the southbound lanes of Highway 67 and jumped a barbed wire fence.

Responding officers then tracked Madden with a K-9 officer. Madden was found in some underbrush.

Madden tried to resist arrest but was brought under control by Norwood.

EMS was called to check Madden for injuries. He complained of pain, but EMS advised the sheriff’s office that they could take him to the hospital in a patrol vehicle.

When officers were placing Madden into a vehicle, they found a box of cigarettes which had a clear plastic bag inside with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ice. The substance was placed into evidence.

Madden was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for his injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Madden was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams, but less than 10 grams, resisting arrest by force, battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing on foot, tampering with evidence, driving on suspended driver’s license, and no tag illumination.

Norwood said he drove himself to St. Bernards Medical Center to be checked out for his injuries. He is on paid medical leave until Feb. 21.

