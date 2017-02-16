Trumann firefighters battle blaze on I-555

Trumann firefighters were able to put out the fire of a motor home on Interstate 555 Thursday, Assistant Police Chief Jon Redman said.

Traffic was blocked as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android