High School Basketball Scores from 2/16/17

Boys Basketball Scores:

Valley View 57, Paragould 53 (Parker Reed led Valley View with 22 points, Collin Kingston game high 24 points for Paragould)

Jonesboro 76, GCT 60 (Jonesboro's Marquis Eaton 24 points)

Rivercrest 63, Riverside 62

Marked Tree 75, Sloan-Hendrix 58

Nettleton 51, West Memphis 45

Helena 54, Estem 41

Girls Basketball Scores:

Jonesboro 59, GCT 44

Nettleton 43, West Memphis 31 (Nettleton finishes regular season 26-1, 17-1 in conference play)

Paragould 34, Valley View 32

Lonoke 50, Heber Springs 46

CAC 51 Estem 43

Riverside 71, Corning 54

