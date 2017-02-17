High School Basketball Scores from 2/16/17

Boys Basketball Scores:
Valley View 57, Paragould 53 (Parker Reed led Valley View with 22 points, Collin Kingston game high 24 points for Paragould)
Jonesboro 76, GCT 60 (Jonesboro's Marquis Eaton 24 points)
Rivercrest 63, Riverside 62
Marked Tree 75, Sloan-Hendrix 58
Nettleton 51, West Memphis 45
Helena 54, Estem 41
Girls Basketball Scores:
Jonesboro 59, GCT 44
Nettleton 43, West Memphis 31 (Nettleton finishes regular season 26-1, 17-1 in conference play)
Paragould 34, Valley View 32
Lonoke 50, Heber Springs 46
CAC 51 Estem 43
Riverside 71, Corning 54
