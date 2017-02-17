Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash

A Missouri man who troopers say was on a highway early Friday morning was killed in an accident.

Phillip A. Manning, 21, of Sikeston was killed in the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Missouri Highway 51, one mile south of Puxico in Stoddard County.

Just before 12:30 a.m. MSHP states Garey Faries of Puxico was driving a 2009 Cadillac XLR south when he struck Manning who was in the roadway.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.

Troopers note a highway sign was destroyed in the crash. They also state Faries was not wearing a seat belt.

