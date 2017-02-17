Woman says she was 'strangled, raped' at A-State frat house

A man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at a fraternity house will be in court March 31, officials said Tuesday.

James K. Chambless, 20, of Lonoke was scheduled to appear in court but the date was pushed back.

University Police Department arrested Chambless after an investigation, officials said in court documents filed Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Chambless has been charged with rape and aggravated assault.

In the affidavit, Chambless told detectives that he had sex with a woman at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house but it was "consensual".

Chambless also said "he had wanted to drink that night and had wanted to find a girl." He also stated he was "very intoxicated."

He told police in a video recorded interview that he and the victim had "drunk" sex and "things got carried away."

The victim reported the incident to University Police one week after the alleged attack, which is reported to have occurred at a registered party on Friday, Feb. 10.

The victim told police that Chambless followed her into a bedroom of the fraternity house when she tried to get her cell phone.

While in the room, the victim stated Chambless "kissed her and she returned the kiss," the affidavit stated.

She then said Chambless took things too far and she told him "No."

He then "grabbed her around the neck, began strangling her and slamming her onto the bed," the affidavit stated.

The woman told police that she partially lost consciousness and she could feel Chambless "pull her to the side of the bed and remove her pants".

A witness told officers that she came to the house to pick the victim up and began a frantic search for her. She stated she witnessed Chambless exit a bathroom wearing socks and boxers and he appeared "heavily intoxicated."

The victim went to the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 15th. She reported that she had known Chambless for one year and he "had strangled her." Hospital staff noted bruising to the left side of her neck, according to court documents.