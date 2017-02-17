AR highway open after work on natural bluff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR highway open after work on natural bluff

HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

Part of an Arkansas highway is back open after pre-emptive work on a natural bluff closed it for a week.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Friday Arkansas Highway 342 is back open.

Part of the highway was closed on Feb. 17 due to hazards posed by a natural bluff, according to the AHTD.

The road, also known as W. Riverview Drive, is just south of Hardy on the other side of the Spring River.

An earlier news release from AHTD stated the road was closed for "pre-emptive maintenance" to a natural bluff.

On Feb. 9, rocks broke loose from the bluff and fell on the road. The debris was removed and the highway was repaired.

AHTD stated workers examined the bluff on Feb. 13 and decided more rocks could possibly fall. Therefore, the highway was closed to allow workers to do preventative work without risk to motorists.

