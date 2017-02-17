WWE Hall of Famer George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WWE Hall of Famer George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79

George “The Animal” Steele (Source: WWE) George “The Animal” Steele (Source: WWE)
(KAIT) -

A wrestling hall of famer has died.

William James Myers, known to fans as George “The Animal” Steele, passed away Friday, according to WWE.

The wrestling entertainment site states Steele was one of its "wildest and most unpredictable" superstars.

Before hitting the WWE scene in 1967, Steele was a high school teacher and a wrestling coach.

To read the entire WWE bio on "The Animal," click here.

