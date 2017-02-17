Manufacturer holds grand opening

A Jonesboro manufacturer officially expanded their operation Friday morning with the grand opening of their new facility.

FMH Conveyors held a grand opening of their new 195,000-square-foot building at 9701 East Highland Drive in Jonesboro.

The facility will also be home to the company’s new headquarters. The company has manufacturing facilities in Hampton, Virginia and Jonesboro.

Kurt Huelsman, president of FMH Conveyors, said the building will create 110 new jobs in Jonesboro.

"We are very excited to expand our business here in Jonesboro," said Huelsman. "Jonesboro offered many attractive incentives, not to mention its central location, skilled workforce and supply chain resources. It was definitely the right business decision, and the community has been very welcoming."

FMH Conveyors manufactures “products for truck loading and unloading applications”.

