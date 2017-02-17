Police: Suspect robs businesses with long gun, handgun - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Suspect robs businesses with long gun, handgun

(Source: West Memphis Police Dept.) (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
(Source: West Memphis Police Dept.) (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
(Source: West Memphis Police Dept.) (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

The West Memphis Police Department released more details Saturday of the suspect who is wanted for three armed robberies. 

West Memphis Police Division Commander Captain Joe Baker states the suspect first hit on Valentine's Day.

According to Baker, the suspect entered Little Caesars on Dover Road pointed a long gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect took about $400 before driving away in what appeared to be a small body style, dark colored SUV.

The next day police believe the same suspect entered a Flash Market gas station on North Service Road and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money. The suspect took over $200 from the register.

Baker states the suspect then drove to Victory gas station on North Missouri Street. Like before, the suspect pointed a handgun and demanded money and $300 was taken.

In all the robberies the suspect wore a red Arkansas Razorback hooded sweatshirt along with dark pants and black tennis shoes. In Wednesday's robberies, the suspect also wore a black t-shirt over the red sweatshirt with "some type of logo on the back of the shirt near the collar area," according to Baker.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the suspect is approximately 6' tall, 215 to 230 lbs, medium complexion, bushy eyebrows, round-faced, and has medium lengthed dreads. 

He reportedly has a high-pitched voice with a southern accent. Police said he appears to be in his late 20's or early 30's. 

Police are now offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. 

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Carpenter, Wainwright lead Cards past Giants 8-3 to end skid

    Carpenter, Wainwright lead Cards past Giants 8-3 to end skid

    Sunday, May 21 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-05-21 22:47:02 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday.

    Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday.

  • Volunteers continue helping flood victims

    Volunteers continue helping flood victims

    Sunday, May 21 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-21 22:33:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Volunteers are continuing to help with recovery efforts after major flooding hit Randolph, Lawrence, and Clay counties.

    Volunteers are continuing to help with recovery efforts after major flooding hit Randolph, Lawrence, and Clay counties.

  • breaking

    Victim identified in Searcy shooting

    Victim identified in Searcy shooting

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:11:51 GMT
    Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department)Shelby Taylor (Source: Searcy Police Department)

    Searcy officers have identified the person who was found dead Saturday in an apparent shooting.

    Searcy officers have identified the person who was found dead Saturday in an apparent shooting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly