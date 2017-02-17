Police: Suspect robs businesses with long gun, handgun

The West Memphis Police Department released more details Saturday of the suspect who is wanted for three armed robberies.

West Memphis Police Division Commander Captain Joe Baker states the suspect first hit on Valentine's Day.

According to Baker, the suspect entered Little Caesars on Dover Road pointed a long gun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect took about $400 before driving away in what appeared to be a small body style, dark colored SUV.

The next day police believe the same suspect entered a Flash Market gas station on North Service Road and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money. The suspect took over $200 from the register.

Baker states the suspect then drove to Victory gas station on North Missouri Street. Like before, the suspect pointed a handgun and demanded money and $300 was taken.

In all the robberies the suspect wore a red Arkansas Razorback hooded sweatshirt along with dark pants and black tennis shoes. In Wednesday's robberies, the suspect also wore a black t-shirt over the red sweatshirt with "some type of logo on the back of the shirt near the collar area," according to Baker.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the suspect is approximately 6' tall, 215 to 230 lbs, medium complexion, bushy eyebrows, round-faced, and has medium lengthed dreads.

He reportedly has a high-pitched voice with a southern accent. Police said he appears to be in his late 20's or early 30's.

Police are now offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

