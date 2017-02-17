Crash cleared, Stadium Boulevard reopened

A collision between a pickup and a semi-truck sent one person to the hospital and shut down Stadium Boulevard.

The crash occurred just after noon Friday in the 4100-block of Stadium, in front of Greenway Equipment.

Sgt. Doug Formon of the Jonesboro Police Department said a Paragould woman was southbound in a Chevy S-10 pickup truck when she made a U-turn in the middle of the road.

As she was traveling northbound, the woman “turned left into the path” of an 18-wheeler, Formon said.

Neither driver was injured; however, a passenger in the pickup was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police shut down the roadway briefly to remove crash debris.

