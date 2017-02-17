Woman heard several shots while children got ready for bed

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings in the last week that may be connected, according to Detective Scott Adams.

Adams told Region 8 News that his detectives are trying to determine if a shooting on 7th Street Thursday night is connected to a shooting last week in the same area.

According to a police report, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of 7th Street shortly before midnight. Officers said a man told them that a dark colored Kia Sorento was traveling north on 9th Street. Four black men with their faces covered were inside the vehicle.

The victim, whose home was shot several times, said she and her children were getting ready for bed when they heard the shots outside.

Officers discovered bullet holes in the front window and front exterior wall, as well three other holes on the south side of the home. In total, officers discovered six bullet holes.

No one was hurt, according to the police report.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android