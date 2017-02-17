11-year-old boy sworn in as honorary state trooper

We told you back in December about Landon Hathcoat and his love for first responders. Today, he was made an honorary Arkansas State Trooper.

11-year-old Landon has always had a heart for helping others the same way that police, firefighters, and other first responders do.

Despite the fact that Landon suffers from Muscular Dystrophy, which limits his mobility, it doesn't stop him from accomplishing his dreams.

This afternoon, Judge Tommy Fowler had Landon raise his right hand as he took the same oath that every Arkansas State Trooper takes when they are hired.

Landon solemnly swore to support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Arkansas; and he swore that he will faithfully discharge the duties as an honorary state trooper for the Department of the Arkansas State Police.

Landon said he was excited to be officially a part of the ASP family.

"I always wanted to be a cop forever," he said.

Not only was Landon awarded a plaque, but ASP provided their newest state trooper with some cool gear to wear as he goes out to serve the community.

