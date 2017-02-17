The total for the Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is in - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

The total for the Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is in

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The total for this year's Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is $351,123.25.

Thanks to all who donated to help grant wishes for kids in Northeast Arkansas.

