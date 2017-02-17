Walnut Ridge Mayor hopes to dispel rumors about consolidation

Mayor Charles Snapp says the consolidation of Hoxie and Walnut Ridge would be beneficial but it's in the hands of voters.

Snapp said with the talk of consolidation there have been several rumors on social media.

He said one of the rumors being circulated is the name of the towns should they consolidate and who will make that decision.

"State law dictates that if a petition circulates the petition offers the residents choices of a name," said Snapp. "If names are put out there the majority in both towns would have to agree on the same name."

Snapp suggested the possibility of hyphenating the two town's names.

"Hoxie has such a rich history in America's racial move," said Snapp. "The integration of the Hoxie school is tremendous, you don't want to take that away."

"You don't want to take the Army Airfield from Walnut Ridge or any of the other promotions we've done," he added. "Helena-West Helena is the official name of those two towns. There's a hyphen in there."

He said hyphenating would be logical, but it is completely up to voters.

Snapp also said many people have been concerned over the possibility of school consolidation in the two towns.

"There is no factor of the schools in this," he said. "There's no law that says a consolidated town loses any schools."

He says the possible consolidation is merely a matter of business.

He says the consolidation has been being talked about for many years and it is time the people had a choice in the matter.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android