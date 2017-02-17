Students participate in tactics training with ASP

A group of students at Highland High School got the opportunity to participate in tactical training with the Arkansas State Police.

This was the first time ASP held the training at the school. Criminal Justice teacher Darby Taylor said his students enjoyed it.

"They're doing room clearing, tactical drills, weapons handling, basic weapon safety, teamwork, where they work in a four-man group. They have to depend on each other," said Taylor.

Taylor said the students in his courses elect to take them and can reap more benefits if they chose a career in law enforcement.

"If they complete all of our programs, they get a completion certificate and a letter of introduction from us to law enforcement all over the country," said Taylor. "If they decide to go into law enforcement they can use us as a reference that they have already gone through all the basic training they would have at a law enforcement academy."

Taylor said his students performed well during the drills and he hopes to have ASP back again before the semester is over.

"We'll try it a couple more times this year and probably the next," said Taylor. "Each state trooper is required to work four days in a school, and they were more than happy to come share a little bit of their time with us."

